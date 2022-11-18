Chaos! Dillon Danis slugs KSI, gets clocked in wild street brawl at Misfits Boxing weigh ins (Video)

The 14th annual World MMA Awards were recently announced for the Sahara hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 8, so there’s still time to get your vote casted for “Clown of the Year.” Fortunately the category has just one nominee, part-time Bellator MMA fighter and full-time troublemaker Dillon Danis.

The embattled welterweight, widely-seen as a “poor, overwashed, hand-me-down version of Conor McGregor,” was on the scene earlier today for the Misfits Boxing weigh ins just one day in front of the DAZN X Series 003 event in Austin, Texas, co-promoted by YouTube sensation and celebrity boxer KSI.

Danis confronted KSI during the card and let his meager hands go.

KSI AND DILLON DANIS GO AT IT pic.twitter.com/yZKZEEp9Kg — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) November 18, 2022

Not surprisingly, Danis and his entourage were quickly escorted outside, where things went from bad to worse.

Waiting for the jiu-jitsu black belt was fellow Bellator MMA veteran Anthony Taylor, who like Danis, is also trying to score a low-risk, high-reward celebrity boxing match. Concerned bystanders tried to keep the two from getting physical but “Pretty Boy” was not to be denied, landing flush on Danis during the exchange.

Have a look:

Like Bubba Sparxxx said, the south has always been dirty — but now it’s gettin’ ugly!

After a busy 2021, the 33 year-old Taylor would compete just once in 2022, knocking around “Love Island” star Jack Fincham in an exhibition bout on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji undercard last weekend in Dubai. As for Danis, 29, he quickly racked up two straight submission wins for Bellator MMA but has not competed since June 2019.

He did, however, find time to get slapped at UFC 278, then again at UFC 281.

“Dillon is a kid we had a lot of high hopes for,” Bellator President Scott Coker said during a recent press conference. “He’s super-talented, jiu-jitsu fighter, but he’s got to stay active, and he’s got to want to come back. He calls me, he wants to come back, and then sometimes, I don’t hear from him for months. If he’s really serious about coming back, we’ll definitely have a spot for him, and we’ll definitely make an opportunity for him.”

Hopefully that call comes before Danis retires.