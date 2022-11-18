 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac staredown video from UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins

By Jesse Holland
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and up-and-coming 265-pound bruiser Serghei Spivac came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins on Friday morning, just one day in front of their ESPN+ main event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Nov. 19, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) is looking to snap a two-fight losing streak. “The Black Beast” has not competed since getting stopped by Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 277 back in July. As for Spivac (15-3), he’s coming off back-to-back technical knockout wins over Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai.

