Live: UFC Vegas 65 early weigh ins video results | Lewis vs. Spivac

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 65 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 265-pound showdown between Top 15 heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac. The action gets underway this Sat. night (Nov. 19, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, also featuring a hard-hitting light heavyweight co-headliner between veteran bruisers Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also includes the heavyweight showdown between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Chase Sherman, all 26 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Lewis vs. Spivac” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 1 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 65 Main Card On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Derrick Lewis (263) vs. Serghei Spivac (254)

205 lbs.: Ion Cutelaba (206) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205)

265 lbs.: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (259) vs. Chase Sherman ()

170 lbs.: Andre Fialho (170.5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170)

185 lbs.: Cody Brundage () vs. Rodolfo Vieira ()

170 lbs.: Jack Della Maddalena (170) vs. Danny Roberts (170)

UFC Vegas 65 Prelims Card On ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Charles Johnson (125.5) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov ()

125 lbs.: Jennifer Maia (125) vs. Maryna Moroz (124.5)

135 lbs.: Miles Johns (136) vs. Vince Morales (136)

135 lbs.: Kevin Natividad (135.5) vs. Ricky Turcios ()

115 lbs.: Vanessa Demopoulos (116) vs. Maria Oliveira (115.5)

135 lbs.: Fernie Garcia (136) vs. Brady Hiestand (135)

125 lbs.: Tereza Bleda (125.5) vs. Natalia Silva (125)

