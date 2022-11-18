Tyron Woodley accuses KSI of ‘b—ing out’ of a boxing bout in January

Jake Paul wasn’t the only man who showed up at the Deji vs. Mayweather event in Dubai looking for a fight. While Paul was successful in baiting Tommy Fury into agreeing to a boxing match in Feb. 2023, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight roost-ruler, Tyron Woodley, wasn’t as lucky. Woodley came with the intent of hyping up a match with Deji’s older brother KSI ... a match KSI no longer wants, apparently.

Footage from the Dubai event showed Woodley following KSI around the outside of the boxing ring hurling insults at the YouTube personality. Now, Woodley — who has renamed himself from “The Chosen One” to “The Realest” — explained his gripe with the kid via social media.

“Why would you offer me a fight vs. you then bail?” Woodley demanded. “Why would you send me a contract to b—ch out and take a lesser opponent? Why would you have my name in your mouth for two years and not step up?Why do a poll of 1million people, that all said fight me, and you run. Cap-SI, we need answers. Now y’all go troll the troll. Saturday he will announce he ran.”

Attached to that caption is what looks like a portion of a contract for a fight between Woodley and KSI for Jan. 14, 2023, somewhere in the United States. The bout would have been six, three-minute rounds and contested at 175 pounds.

“Sign The Contract!! KSI. All the talk over,” Woodley wrote prior to that. I don’t do twitter fingers! Or i’ll post the contract and let the world know you trying to back out. Wanna use my name and stripes then the dotted line waiting! Tag him and troll him. Tubers going to damn far.”

KSI has largely ignored Woodley through all this, which makes us think he doesn’t want that smoke. And let us tell you, it ain’t because he doesn’t think he can handle “The Realest.” After his little bro Deji was clowned by Floyd Mayweather in Dubai, KSI went and said this ridiculous s—.

“It just p—ed me off. I wanted to get in that ring and f— Floyd up,” KSI said. “It was infuriating losing to someone who I know he can beat. And I know a lot of you will say that there’s no way Deji can beat Floyd Mayweather, but I think I can beat Mayweather.”

“Deji just needs to get his mindset right. I don’t know, I just know he didn’t put 110 percent into the training and discipline. I know he didn’t put 110 percent in that fight. I know how good Deji could be — he gave Floyd Mayweather a bruise. Imagine what he could do if he actually put his all into it.”

Of course, Deji only landed that one punch because Mayweather was fooling around so much in the ring — even KSI admitted that.

“Floyd was just having too much fun with it. He was doind pad work in between the rounds, he was taking the p*** and it was borderline disrespectful. I just hated it. I am proud of Deji but I know he can do more and it was a huge life lesson for him.”

KSI probably looked at the Internet interest in a Woodley fight and realized it’s a pretty dangerous fight for not a whole lot of payday. And after Woodley failed to take out Jake Paul in two tries, I’ll speak for the mixed martial arts (MMA) community and say we aren’t interested in seeing him try against another boxing influencer.

We’ll let you know if the YouTuber tries to follow the Paul blueprint and signs any other over-the-hill MMA fighters for his next bout.