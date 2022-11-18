Bellator 288 results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | Nemkov vs. Anderson 2

Bellator 288 is primed and ready to go down later TONIGHT (Fri., Nov. 18, 2022) inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., featuring a championship doubleheader. In the main event of the evening, Light Heavyweight champion, Vadim Nemkov, will rematch Corey Anderson in the Grand Prix finale. Co-headlining the event will be a highly-intriguing Lightweight title fight as Patricky Pitbull puts his 155-pound belt on the line against Usman Nurmagomedov.

Many readers check in before, during, and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action, which will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET with YouTube “Prelims” and then transition to Showtime at 9:00 p.m. ET for main card action. Feel free to leave a comment (or 288) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!

Bellator 288 Quick Results:

205 lbs.: Champion Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson

155 lbs.: Champion Patricky Pitbull vs. Usman Nurmagomedov

145 lbs.: Daniel Weichel vs. Timur Khizriev

265 lbs.: Tyrell Fortune vs. Daniel James

170 lbs.: Roman Faraldo vs. Levan Chokheli

185 lbs.: Imamshafi Aliev vs. Sean Fallon

155 lbs.: Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam

185 lbs.: Jordan Newman vs. Jayden Taulker

145 lbs.: Isaiah Hokit vs. Matias Nader

265 lbs.: Vlad Gouvea vs. Kory Moegenburg

155 lbs.: Killys Mota vs. Jairo Pachecho

155 lbs.: Sullivan Cauley vs. Jay Radick

145 lbs.: Laird Anderson vs. Rob Fenicle

Bellator 288 Play-By-Play:

Champion Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

Champion Patricky Pitbull vs. Usman Nurmagomedov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

Daniel Weichel vs. Timur Khizriev

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

Tyrell Fortune vs. Daniel James

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

Roman Faraldo vs. Levan Chokheli

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

For more Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive archive right here.