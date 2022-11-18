Watch Bellator 288 Free ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Nemkov vs. Anderson 2

Bellator 288 is set to go down later TONIGHT (Fri., Nov. 18, 2022) live from inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The featured bout will be a Light Heavyweight title fight rematch between champion, Vadim Nemkov, taking on Corey Anderson. In the co-main event, Lightweight champion, Patricky Pitbull, will defend his title for the first time when he takes on undefeated (15-0, 4-0 Bellator) phenom, Usman Nurmagomedov.

While you will have to have a subscription to SHOWTIME to catch Bellator 288 this evening, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for you right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of Bellator 288’s “Prelims” action, which begins at 6 p.m. ET:

185 lbs.: Imamshafi Aliev vs. Sean Fallon

155 lbs.: Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam

185 lbs.: Jordan Newman vs. Jayden Taulker

145 lbs.: Isaiah Hokit vs. Matias Nader - Hokit via second-round TKO

155 lbs.: Killys Mota vs. Jairo Pachecho

155 lbs.: Sullivan Cauley vs. Jay Radick

145 lbs.: Laird Anderson vs. Rob Fenicle

265 lbs.: Vlad Gouvea vs. Kory Moegenburg - Gouvea via second-round TKO

