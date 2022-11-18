ONE on Prime 4 preview

ONE on Prime Video 4 is set for the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday morning (local time). It will be broadcast live on Friday night (US time) in North America by Amazon Prime and is headlined by a welterweight title bout between Christian Lee and Kiamrian Abbasov.

Muay Thai: Liam Nolan vs. Eddie Abasolo (Lightweight)

For Liam Nolan this is a must win fight if he wants to get his career back on track, after his crunching KO loss to Sinsamut Klinmee. He is a southpaw who can use punches and head kicks from range and will step in with elbows and knees.

Eddie Abasolo has beaten some credible opposition and comes with a somewhat unorthodox, switch hitting style. He holds his hands very low, which Nolan will doubtless have noticed.

Submission Grappling: Danielle Kelly vs. Maria Molchanova (Atomweight)

Danielle Kelly picked up a $50,000 USD bonus despite being unable to finish Mei Yamaguchi in her ONE Championship debut. She is very dangerous with leg locks and will be hungry to get the submission here.

Maria Molchanova is a two time world champion in sambo. Difficult to know he good her submission game is but the ruleset should suit the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) black belt better.

Muay Thai: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Vladimir Kuzmin (Bantamweight)

Jonathan Haggerty make his debut in the bantamweight division, after weight issues saw him have to withdraw from his last two fights. The former flyweight champion believes he will be hitting much harder and will be looking to make a statement.

Vladimir Kuzmin had a very strong ONE Championship debut back in February where he picked apart Chris Shaw with solid punches and elbows, but then dropped a debatable decision to Muangthai PKSaenchaigymin July. Both fighters like to open up with punches and elbows so this could be fun.

Ruslan Emilbek vs. Isi Fitikefu (Welterweight)

Ruslan Emilbek (19-3) has been knocked out in the opening round in two of his four ONE Championship fights. He uses his striking purely to close the distance and set up takedowns and is clearly vulnerable for as long as the fight remains standing.

Isi Fitikefu (7-0) brings an undefeated record into his ONE Championship debut and his resume looks pretty solid. The Australian describes himself as a boxer/wrestler and appears to be more well rounded than his opponent.

Kevin Belingon vs. Kim Jae Woong (Bantamweight)

Kevin Belingon (20-9) is one of the smallest fighters in the bantamweight division but makes up in speed what he lacks in stature. Recent results have not gone the Filipinos way but he won’t change his style so expect him to be light on his feet and throw lots of spinning strikes and overhand rights.

Kim Jae Woong (12-6) is dropping down to bantamweight and will enjoy a significant advantage in terms of reach and height. His fights almost never go the distance and he should have an advantage in terms of power here, expect him to try and use it.

Related ONE Championship Inks Deal With Prime Video

Muay Thai: Cosmo Alexandre vs. Juan Cervantes

Juan Cervantes dropped a majority decision to Santino Veerbek in his ONE Championship debut in 2019. Cervantes was dropped early on in the fight, but show his customary grit and determination to finish strong.

Cosmo Akexandre is the more seasoned and experienced of the two but hasn’t fought since May 2019. Both fighters are in the twilight stages of their careers and have shown vulnerability in their recent fights, but both also posses explosive power in what should make for an exciting clash, with a strong likelihood of an early finish.

Stephen Loman vs. Bibiano Fernandes (Bantamweight)

Stephen Loman (16-2) has looked unstoppable since signing for ONE Championship. The Filipino is a southpaw who has the typical Team Lakay style but likes to sit down on his punches and can generate more power than some of his teammates.

Bibiano Fernandes (24-5) is a BJJ black belt and one of the most experienced fighters in the division. But the 42 year old missed all of 2020 and 2021 and was stopped by John Lineker earlier this year so there are questions over his longevity.

Muay Thai: Rodtang Jitmuangnon (c) vs. Joseph Lasiri (For flyweight title)

Rodtang Jitmuangnon likes to walk opponents down and fire off punches and elbows. He is happy to take a punch to give a punch which makes him one of the most entertaining fighters on the roster.

Joseph Lasiri has had a huge height advantage over his opponents in the strawweight division. He will be the bigger man again here but might find Rodtang hits a bit harder than any of his recent opponents.

Kiamrian Abbasov (c) vs. Christian Lee (For welterweight title)

Kiamrian Abbasov (23-5) was submitted by Reinier de Ridder last time out. The champion is a wrestler who likes to put opponents on their back but striking is not his specialty.

Christian Lee (16-4) can knock people out and he can take them down. The Hawaiian will probably look to keep this standing and to make it a striking battle, his takedown defense will need to be on point.

The entire ONE on Prime Video 4 fight card will be available to view free in North America on Amazon Prime for subscribers, and in other territories using the newly launched app which you can download here.

www.twitter.com/jamesgoyder