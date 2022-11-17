‘Pissed off’ KSI knows he and Deji could beat ‘borderline disrespectful’ Floyd Mayweather

J.J. “KSI” Olatunji wasn’t pleased to see his brother, Deji Olatunji, toyed with against boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather Jr., in their recent exhibition match.

This past weekend (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Mayweather had his most fun time performing in an exhibition yet. The all-time great faced next to no resistance from his novice counterpart en route to a sixth round technical knockout (watch highlights). Despite that, KSI still feels his brother has what it takes to beat someone of Mayweather’s greatness.

“He got beat up for six rounds,” KSI said on his YouTube channel (h/t Dexerto). “I think for me, I hated it, because I just don’t want to see my brother get beat up like that. It just pissed me off. I wanted to get in that ring and f—k Floyd up.

“It’s the same situation with Alex Wassabi and Deji,” he continued. “It was just infuriating to see Deji just losing to someone I know he could beat. I know a lot of you are gonna be like, ‘There’s no way that Deji could beat Mayweather,’ but yeah, I feel like I could beat Mayweather.”

KSI, 29, picked up his third professional boxing victory in Aug. 2022, defeating Luis Pineda via third round knockout. KSI, like the Paul brothers, have made noise in the boxing world for coming from entertainment backgrounds as popular YouTubers. In 2018, KSI and Logan Paul acted as the catalysts for the influx of modern-day “celebrity” boxing, fighting to a draw that year before a Nov. 2019 rematch as pros where KSI earned a split decision.

As for Mayweather, the Deji win was his third in life after pro boxing (fifth overall).

“Floyd was just having too much fun with him, man,” KSI said. “Floyd was just doing pads during the break of the second or third round. He was just taking the piss, man. It was just too much. It was borderline disrespectful.”