Jorge Masvidal will ‘gladly beat the living s—t’ out of ‘p—sy’ Gilbert Burns, calls for England showdown

Jorge Masvidal appears more ready than ever to face Gilbert Burns.

The former Welterweight title challengers have been linked to one another for several months now, expressing interest in a potential fight. However, claims from Burns’ side allude to Masvidal not wanting to sign a bout agreement and recently turned down a date for UFC 283 on Jan. 21, 2023, in Burns’ home country, Brazil.

Having had enough of hearing from Burns, Masvidal let his thoughts fly today (Thurs., Nov. 17, 2022).

“Sorry I’ve been missing,” Masvidal said on Instagram (h/t MMA Fighting). “Your boy’s been spreading his words, doing his thing, making sure this country stays as free as can be. I love you all, left to right. Midterms are over already, so now I can focus on some other things like myself and being selfish. So I’ve got to address this little b—ch that I usually wouldn’t have time for, but I’ll make some time for you today, Gilbert.

“Hunter [Campbell], if you’re hearing this or when you see this, can you please tell this b—ch I never agreed to November, December or January?” he continued. “I’ve had court cases, I’ve had different things, a bunch of things where I haven’t been able to decide on when I fight.”

Masvidal suffered a unanimous decision defeat in his last fight versus Colby Covington (watch highlights) this past March 2022 and has been dealing with the fallout ever since. Later that month, Masvidal allegedly sucker punched Covington outside a Miami, Fla. steakhouse, leading to assault charges being pressed on “Gamebred.”

The next trial for Masvidal was postponed earlier today, allowing the Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) champion to invite Burns to throw down in England sometime next year.

“I’ve gotten some much better news on today, so guess what?” Masvidal said. “If you want to get your ass whooped when Leon Edwards defends that f—king belt in England, I will gladly beat the living s—t out of you, Gilbert. If not, shut the f—k up.

“Because you are a p—sy. You’re not going to do nothing,” he concluded. “When you see me in the street or when you see me in the cage, and we both know it, you’re going to ask me for a picture in real life and say it’s all bulls—t and it’s just for the pay-per-view. So shut the f—k up.”