Chaos! Welterweight champ loses title following disastrous ONE on Prime 4 weigh ins

Kiamrian Abbasov passes hydration at second attempt but misses weight (186.5) ❌ Window is now closed. He’s lost the welterweight title on the scale. pic.twitter.com/rT28NsA1vB

For the second straight “Prime” event, ONE Championship has been forced to strip a champion on the scale.

Less than a month after John Lineker coughed up his bantamweight crown, ONE welterweight champion Kiamrian Abbasov said goodbye to his welterweight title at the ONE on Prime 4 weigh ins, failing his hydration test on his first attempt, then coming in heavy on his second.

As a result, opponent and reigning lightweight champion Christian Lee will remain eligible to capture the welterweight strap in their much-ballyhooed “champ champ” main event on Friday night at Singapore Indoor Stadium, but Abbasov will not, regardless of his fight night performance.

That’s not all.

Jonathan Haggerty, Stephen Loman, and Bibiano Fernandes also flunked weigh-in protocols on Thursday and were forced to negotiate catchweight bouts to remain in the ONE on Prime 4 lineup. Haggerty will now face Vladimir Kuzmin at 148 pounds while Loman and Fernandes collide at 153.25 pounds.

