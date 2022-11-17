Jorge Masvidal criminal trial postponed to early 2023 following joint continuance

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal is going to trial ... eventually.

“Gamebred” is expected to answer for his role in the alleged Colby Covington street attack, which took place outside a Miami steakhouse back in March. That said, the two-time UFC title challenger probably won’t see the inside of a courtroom until late Feb. 2023, after Thursday’s joint continuance.

It appears both sides have some boxes left to check, according to MMA Junkie.

Masvidal, who was soundly defeated by Covington in the UFC 272 main event, pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief and was released on $15,000 bond. The defense claims “Chaos” suffered a broken tooth, as well as damage to his fancy-shmancy watch during the attack.

If convicted, Masvidal could face up to 15 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Neither fighter has competed since their UFC 272 pay-per-view (PPV) grudge match and both remain unbooked at the time of this writing. The promotion may choose to keep it that way until their legal situation is resolved early next year, unless a settlement is reached prior to Masvidal’s Feb. 27 trial date.