Latest UFC Orlando fight card, ESPN lineup for ‘Thompson vs. Holland’ on Dec. 3

Event: UFC Orlando: “Thompson vs. Holland”

Date: Sat., Dec. 3, 2022

Location: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Orlando Main Event On ESPN/ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

UFC Orlando Main Card On ESPN/ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET):

265 lbs.: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tai Tuivasa

170 lbs.: Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael dos Anjos

125 lbs.: Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell

185 lbs.: Derek Brunson vs. Jack Hermansson

185 lbs.: Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus

UFC Orlando Prelims Card On ESPN/ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Niko Price vs. Phil Rowe

115 lbs.: Emily Ducote vs. Angela Hill

155 lbs.: Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman

155 lbs.: Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese

145 lbs.: Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce

125 lbs.: Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas

155 lbs.: Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez

145 lbs.: Francis Marshall vs. Marcelo Rojo

115 lbs.: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

