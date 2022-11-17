Hooker: Joe Rogan’s head ‘one of the best things I’ve ever tasted in my life’

Dan Hooker was very excited to see Joe Rogan.

That’s because “The Hangman” snapped a two-fight losing streak by stopping Peruvian lightweight Claudio Puelles to kick off the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main card last weekend in New York City, prompting Rogan to enter the Octagon for a customary post-fight interview.

Hooker ended their chat by kissing Rogan’s head and shouting, “I love you Joe!”

“Joe Rogan’s head, it was glistening, it was talking to me. It said, ‘kiss me, Dan Hooker, kiss me’. It tasted sweet,” Hooker told Submission Radio. “It tasted sweet. He had the sweat. It was magical. It was like… it was one of the best things I’ve ever tasted in my life. If I’m being honest. That’s a good smelling man. Well-taken care of head. Not smelly at all. Delicious.”

That said, not everyone who competes for UFC looks forward to chatting with Rogan.

Related Rogue Days Are Over For Hooker

The victory over Puelles — which may have put some reckless gambler in the poor house — was enough to send Hooker to the No. 11 spot in the latest UFC rankings update. “The Hangman,” who turns 33 in February, is hoping to celebrate his birthday with a spot on the UFC 284 PPV card in Perth.

For more news and notes from UFC 281 click here.