Midnight Mania! Mateusz Gamrot calls out Michael Chandler: ‘Let’s make a war’

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 281: Poirier v Chandler Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

What’s next for Michael Chandler after his UFC 281 submission loss?

Had “Iron” defeated Dustin Poirier, there’s a real chance he could’ve jumped the line at Lightweight. Instead, Chandler has lost three of his five UFC fights, even if each and every performance has resulted in massive entertainment. There’s a chance Chandler scores a spot as Conor McGregor’s dance partner in his eventual return, but a showdown opposite “Notorious” is far from guaranteed, and the timeline is fairly unknown.

Mateusz Gamrot has another option. “Gamer” took to Instagram to call for a scrap with the former Bellator kingpin, aiming for a fight in Spring 2023.

“Hey Mike Chandler,” Gamrot wrote. “If you still wanna be counted as a title contender, let’s make a war at spring and see who’s the better wrestler. Winner is going up! Enjoy your well deserved rest for now”

The No.8-ranked Lightweight also tasted defeat in his last trip to the Octagon, coming up short against Beneil Dariush. Prior to that loss, Gamrot had won four in a row, including a main event duel against top prospect Arman Tsarukyan. If Chandler wants to get back in the title hunt rather than pursue more high-profile money fights, taking out Gamrot would definitely go a long way in proving himself a continued title threat.

Insomnia

I am reminded of Dave Chappelle’s classic Player Hater’s Ball skit.

On an additional note, Pereira received his brown belt!

Nate Diaz hanging out with Rocky!

Is this a violation of the UFC fighter code of conduct?

UFC is definitely in the market for high-level kickboxers willing to learn takedown defense.

There’s nothing like being the last two wrestling, usually at the end of practice in a “jog after one person scores the takedown”-type scenario. Hype!

Ahh s—t, here we go again ...

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I haven’t seen a head kick counter to an overhand so nice since Jeremy Stephens flattened Rony Jason in like 2013.

I can’t decide whether I think Derrick Lewis is going to get outwrestled this weekend or get outwrestled and still win by knockout.

In case y’all forgot: Edson Barboza hates legs.

Random Land

An M. Night Shyamalan level of twist.

Midnight Music: I try to keep an open mind, so I listened to the new Taylor Swift album that is absolutely decimating the charts. I still cannot fully tolerate the melodrama but liked some tracks!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

