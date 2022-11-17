Live: Bellator 288 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Nemkov vs. Anderson 2

Bellator 288 is set to go down tomorrow (Fri., Nov. 18, 2022) live from inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Headlining the event will be a Light Heavyweight title fight — and the finale of the Grand Prix — between Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson, the second meeting between the two men in the past seven months. In the co-main event, Lightweight champion, Patricky Pitbull, will put his title on the line for the first time against Usman Nurmagomedov.

The early weigh-ins will take place today (Thurs., Nov. 17) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 1:00 p.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

205 lbs.: Champion Vadim Nemkov (203.8) vs. Corey Anderson (204.2)

155 lbs.: Champion Patricky Pitbull (154) vs. Usman Nurmagomedov (154.8)

265 lbs.: Tyrell Fortune (257.2) vs. Daniel James (264.8)

170 lbs.: Roman Faraldo (170.8) vs. Levan Chokheli (170.6)

145 lbs.: Otto Rodrigues (145) vs. Khasan Askhabov ()*

185 lbs.: Imamshafi Aliev (185.8) vs. Sean Fallon (185.6)

155 lbs.: Archie Colgan (154.8) vs. Jesse Hannam (155.8)

185 lbs.: Jordan Newman (185.6) vs. Jayden Taulker (185.6)

145 lbs.: Isaiah Hokit (145.4) vs. Matias Nader (144)

265 lbs.: Vlad Gouvea (265.8) vs. Kory Moegenburg (246.2)

155 lbs.: Killys Mota (155.6) vs. Jairo Pachecho (155.6)

155 lbs.: Sullivan Cauley (205.6) vs. Jay Radick (205.6)

145 lbs.: Laird Anderson (145.6) vs. Rob Fenicle (146)

145 lbs.: Timur Khizriev (146) vs. Daniel Weichel (145.2)

*Tofiq Musayev weighed in at 154.6 pounds as an alternate to the Lightweight title fight

*Otto Rodrigues’ opponent, Khasan Askhabov, did not weigh in and the fight was canceled

