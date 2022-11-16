Report: Israel Adesanya arrested in New York after gifted brass knuckles in airport

Israel Adesanya’s week nearly went from bad to worse.

TMZ reported today (Weds., Nov. 16, 2022) that Adesanya was briefly arrested in New York City’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport in the afternoon on criminal possession of a weapon. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight titleholder was alleged to have gone through security carrying a set of brass knuckles. Adesanya was reportedly caught by the Port Authority Police Department near Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening area on his way to the American Airlines terminal.

Per a statement from Adesanya’s manager, Tim Simpson, via Ariel Helwani, however, “The Last Stylebender” was never in any real trouble.

“Israel was handed a gift by a fan which he put in his luggage,” Simpson’s statement read. “When flagged at the airport, Israel quickly disposed of the item and cooperated with authorities. He has complied accordingly. With that, the matter was dismissed and he is on his way home.”

In the state of New York, possession of brass knuckles is illegal and considered a class A misdemeanor whether carried on one’s body or carry-on bag. Thankfully for Adesanya, he seems to have avoided a second loss in just a matter of days.

At UFC 281 this past weekend (Nov. 12, 2022), Adesanya suffered his first career defeat at 185 pounds when tasked with his old kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira, in the evening’s main event. “Poatan” finished his adversary with strikes in round five after finding himself down on the scorecards (watch highlights).

An immediate rematch between the sensational strikers is expected at some point in the near future, but for now, Pereira gets to enjoy a 3-0 lead in his combat sports series with Adesanya.

