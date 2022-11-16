UFC 282 referee, judging assignments revealed for ‘Prochazka vs Teixeira 2’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of weeks away from its upcoming UFC 282: “Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out the official UFC 282 poster here.

Referee Marc Goddard will oversee the five-round headliner between light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and former 205-pound titleholder Glover Teixeira, according to MMA Junkie, a high stakes showdown to be scored by veteran officials Mike Bell, Sal D’Amato, and Derek Cleary.

Prochazka (29-3-1) captured the crown with a thrilling, fifth-round submission finish over the well-traveled Brazilian in the UFC 275 headliner last June. The victory pushed “Denisa” to 3-0 under the UFC banner with three finishes. As for Teixeira (33-8), his loss to Prochazka snapped a six-fight winning streak, one that included his title-winning performance over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267.

UFC 282 will also feature the light heavyweight title eliminator between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, with the winner expected to earn next crack at the 205-pound belt. In addition, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett makes his Octagon return opposite lightweight bruiser Jared Gordon. Elsewhere on the card, light heavyweight veterans Ovince Saint Preux and Philipe Lins hook ‘em up at 205 pounds.

For the latest UFC 282 fight card and PPV lineup click here.