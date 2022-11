Latest UFC 284 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Makhachev vs Volkanovski’ on Feb. 11 in Perth

Event: UFC 284: “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski”

Date: Sat., Feb. 11, 2023 (Sun., Feb. 12 local time)

Location: RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+ (6:15 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC 284 PPV Main Event On ESPN+:

155 lbs.: UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev vs. UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski

UFC 284 PPV Main Card, Prelims Bouts:

145 lbs.: Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett for interim featherweight title

185 lbs.: Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa

205 lbs.: Tyson Pedro vs. Zhang Mingyang

145 lbs.: Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

265 lbs.: Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

145 lbs.: Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

205 lbs.: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

125 lbs.: Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

