UFC 284 press conference video feat. Alex Volkanovski, Robert Whittaker from Perth

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make its return to RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Feb. 12, 2023, which means an early Sunday morning start for local residents; however, UFC 284 will stream LIVE on Sat. night (Feb. 11) in the United States due to the discrepancy in time zones.

Headlining the card will be reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski, who jumps up to the lightweight division for a special “champ champ” showdown opposite 155-pound titleholder Islam Makhachev. Elsewhere on the card, hometown hero Robert Whittaker looks to keep his middleweight standing in good order when he collides with Brazilian bruiser Paulo Costa.

Both Volkanovski and Whittaker were on hand earlier today in Perth to help promote the upcoming event, which also features an interim featherweight title fight between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett (more on that here). Local favorites Jimmy Cute, Justin Tafa, and Tyson Pedro will also see action in Perth with more fight card announcements expected in the coming weeks.