Struggling knockout machine, Derrick Lewis, and fast-rising contender, Serghei Spivac, look to secure their spots in Heavyweight contention this Saturday (Nov. 19, 2022) when they duke it out inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 65 will also see Ion Cutelaba battle Kennedy Nzechukwu at Light Heavyweight and undefeated Waldo Cortes-Acosta make a three-week turnaround opposite Chase Sherman.

Erin Blanchfield, Matt Frevola, Chris Gutierrez, Andre Petroski, Dustin Poirier, Carlos Ulberg and Montel Jackson

Silvana Gomez Juarez

Those slips in the first and third round undid her. While Kowalkiewicz was more than holding her own on the feet, Gomez Juarez was landing the more eye-catching shots, and it’s not inconceivable that she could have gotten the nod had she not allowed Kowalkiewicz to find that grappling success.

Israel Adesanya

If I had a nickel for every time I’ve seen a champion get stopped in the fifth round while holding a dominant 3-1 lead this year, I’d have two nickels, which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird it happened twice. Fair play to Pereira — as soon as his low kicks hit paydirt, he closed the show brilliantly.

Dominick Reyes

I kind of saw it coming after he threw a naked body kick, ate a counter 1-2, then threw the exact same kick again. I knew there was a chance he’d be this shot coming in and the gamble didn’t pay off.

UFC Vegas Odds For The Under Card:

Charles Johnson (-155) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (+135)

Speaking as an ardent defender of Zhumagulov’s abilities in the face of his uninspiring-on-paper UFC record, this is a rough matchup for him. Johnson has significant height and reach advantages, slicker striking, and the defensive grappling chops to keep Zhumagulov from grinding him out. Though there’s a chance that Zhumagulov can rack up control against the fence, there’s enough going Johnson’s way to earn my nod.

Maryna Moroz (-175) vs. Jennifer Maia (+150)

Tentatively leaning Moroz’s way. Maia has repeatedly struggled with rangier, more active strikers, a bill Moroz fits nicely. While Moroz does have some issues on the ground, Maia’s poor takedown accuracy and the fact that she couldn’t consistently wrangle another mid-level wrestler in Katlyn Chookagian suggests that Moroz can keep it on the feet and use her volume to earn a decision.

Ricky Turcios (-155) vs. Kevin Natividad (+135)

This is a much more favorable matchup for Turcios than his fight with Aiemann Zahabi, as Natividad is far more aggressive and willing to slug it out. It really just comes down to whether you can trust Turcios to execute after that debacle.

Miles Johns (-145) vs. Vince Morales (+125)

Though inconsistent, Johns is worth a look at odds this favorable. Morales’ defensive wrestling has proven a consistent Achilles’ heel and he lacks the kicking prowess that’s historically been Johns’ big weakness. He’s almost certain to trade hands with Johns, which should allow the latter free reign to get his versatile offense going. Just don’t invest heavily; Johns can underperform and Morales hits harder than his record would suggest.

Maria Oliveira (-120) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (EVEN)

A little flyer on Demopoulos wouldn’t hurt. Oliveira is sloppy enough that Demopoulos will have plenty of chances to tie up and force the grappling.

Brady Hiestand (-155) vs. Fernie Garcia (+135)

Garcia’s struggles with Journey Newson bode ill for his chances here. Newson largely neutralized Garcia’s vaunted boxing with assorted spinning shenanigans, suggesting that Hiestand can keep up despite his own shortcomings, and Garcia had no answer when Newson elected to change levels. Hiestand’s smothering wrestling figures to work a treat, so invest in him.

Natalia Silva (-165) vs. Tereza Bleda (+140)

Bleda, though an impressive young talent, is up against a woman with the exact skillset needed to punish the remaining deficiencies in her striking. “Ronda” is a better wrestler than Jasmine Jasudavicius, though, so keep your investments in Silva limited.

UFC Vegas Odds For The Main Card:

Serghei Spivac (-195) vs. Derrick Lewis (+165)

Spivac’s wrestling should be enough to earn him a decisive win, but this is Derrick Lewis we’re talking about. It’s just as likely that he pulls his usual “just get up” trick and floors Spivac, who’s been on the wrong end of ugly knockout losses to Walt Harris and Tom Aspinall. Little too radioactive for my taste.

Kennedy Nzechukwu (-175) vs. Ion Cutelaba (+150)

I’ve sworn off Cutelaba fights. Had more than enough of that.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (-190) vs. Chase Sherman (+165)

One the one hand, Cortes-Acosta hits hard enough to knock Sherman silly. On the other, Cortes-Acosta is allergic to leg kicks, which are one of the few things Sherman is genuinely good at. Probably best to stay away.

Muslim Salikhov (-115) vs. Andre Fialho (-105)

Too close to call and both men are coming off knockout losses besides.

Jack Della Maddalena (-450) vs. Danny Roberts (+360)

He may be favored more than twice as much as anyone else on the card, but I’m still 100% behind Della Maddalena. He’s younger than Roberts, faster than Roberts, heavier-handed than Roberts, more durable than Roberts, and a better boxer than Roberts. I’ll be stunned if Roberts even lasts past the second round, so use Della Maddalena as parlay fuel.

UFC Vegas 65 Best Bets:

Parlay — Natalia Silva and Miles Johns: Bet $50 to make $85.50

Parlay — Charles Johnson and Maryna Moroz: Bet $60 to make $95.40

Parlay — Jack Della Maddalena and Brady Hiestand: Bet $80 to make $80.80

Parlay — Vanessa Demopoulos and Jack Della Maddalena: Bet $50 to make $72

UFC Vegas 65 is not the worst way to cap things off before Thanksgiving break. See you Saturday, Maniacs.

Initial Investment For 2022: $600

Additional Investment (Aug. 2022): $400

Current Total: $739.02

