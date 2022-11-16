Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Things didn’t go according to plan for Frankie Edgar at UFC 281.

Edgar entered his Madison Square Garden fight having lost two in a row, and at 41 years of age, “The Answer” recognized that it was time to retire. Ideally, he would done so with a (nearly) hometown victory, but Chris Gutierrez interrupted with a perfectly timed jump knee in the very first round (HIGHLIGHTS). To make matters more difficult, Edgar’s family was there live for his final walk and performance.

That’s a difficult situation for anyone, let alone a fighter so accustomed to winning at the highest level. Speaking on his podcast The Champ & The Tramp, the former champion and likely future Hall of Famer talked about how well all of his training went ... up until it all went wrong.

“Obviously, (I’m) heartbroken,” Edgar said (via MMAJunkie). “That’s not the way I wanted it to go, but that’s the way it goes. I had a great week, awesome week out there. It was incredible, the love I got from everybody. The UFC gave me love, the little video that they did. From my peers, my peers are the most important. … I was zooming in the back. I felt like I was on in the back. I go out there and boom. Obviously, you saw it. Everybody saw it.

“It f—king sucks but how can I complain, to be honest?” Edgar said. “People were cheering my name the whole time before, during, after. I worked hard to get where I got, like f—king hard, very hard. I sacrificed a lot in my life. I put my all into my athletic career since Day 1, but who am I to complain? There are people out there who work hard and they just make it by. I know both sides of that. I’m just trying to be grateful for what I accomplished, for the ride I had.”

Replying to Edgar’s post on Instagram, former Lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos wrote, “When I was there to help you for one of your title defenses, it was crazy to me how hard you worked. Enjoy your retirement brother. Well deserved. #legend”

Rarely have we ever witnessed one professional athlete bully another to such an extreme degree.

*Adesanya retires and takes up golf*



Alex Pereira: pic.twitter.com/YjZXdYrv2A — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) November 13, 2022

Israel Adesanya has drawn attention to his fifth round against Kelvin Gastelum while protesting his recent stoppage loss, and the former champ does have a point about who was given more opportunity to survive.

Mark Goddard: Israel wasnt defending himself and was taking too much damage therefore I stopped the fight



Also Mark goddard: pic.twitter.com/a7w0m8ow1o — DUNKLE (@HookerStinky) November 15, 2022

Fight Circus CEO puts on bizarre fights and apparently partakes in them too. What a legendary weirdo! Dana White would never.

The Alpha of All the CEOs.



The Man, the Myth, the Legend.



The 9th Wonder of the World, Big Jon "J-Show" Nutt!



Fight Circus is the Greatest Show in All of the Universes.



We love you all. pic.twitter.com/XnjsiKVv3I — Full Metal Dojo (@FullMetalDojo) November 10, 2022

Nate Diaz has to have hit his quota for scuffles by now right? This is like number 37 of 2022 alone.

Nate Diaz got into an altercation just outside Madison Square Garden shortly after the UFC 281 main event featuring Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. pic.twitter.com/YuiiAiZH2g — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) November 14, 2022

Congrats to the Dober family!

The best is yet to come.....



June 2023, a new kind of motivation



Daddy Dober pic.twitter.com/Xejbpc7UEc — Drew Dober (@DrewDober) November 15, 2022

Jack Slack has a quote describing One Championship along the lines of, “Keep taking rich people’s money and giving it to Rodtang!” Midnight Mania endorses this message as well.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A legendary stoppage from Pacman!

#OTD in 2009, @MannyPacquiao stopped Miguel Cotto via R12 TKO to become a seven weight champ pic.twitter.com/g7PUsVw030 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 14, 2022

I love the lead leg side kicks and feints that build off that weapon. High level!

A lovely check hook stops the charge:

Random Land

A new way to eat eggs.

if you're lamenting that twitter's current situation might limit your ability to read posts by weirdos i have good news. reddit is still going strong pic.twitter.com/OZSMZvPAiv — drewtoothpaste (@drewtoothpaste) November 15, 2022

Midnight Music: Blues rock, 1967

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.