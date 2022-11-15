Greg Hardy steps in for Vitor Belfort, fights Hasim Rahman Jr. at ‘Misfits Boxing’ on DAZN

CARD UPDATE: GREG HARDY TO FACE HASIM RAHMAN JR This Saturday @_HasimRahmanJr will face Greg Hardy on @DAZNBoxing as Misfits Boxing comes to TEXAS @SauerlandBros | @MamsTaylor | #MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/miNTvT9AEt

Vitor Belfort is out, Greg Hardy is in.

“The Phenom” was forced to withdraw from the upcoming DAZN X Series 003 event, co-promoted by YouTuber KSI’s “Misfits Boxing” on Sat., Nov. 19, 2022 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, after testing positive for COVID-19.

It sounds pretty serious based on this reaction from “Gold Blooded.”

Hardy (1-0, 1 KO), who turned 34 back in July, made his professional boxing debut with a second-round knockout over some guy you never heard of and don’t care about. Prior to that, “Prince of War” parted ways with UFC and signed a loosey-goosey contract with BKFC.

As for Rahman Jr. (12-1, 6 KOs), he’s looking to rebound after falling to James Morrison by way of technical knockout in their WBC heavyweight title fight last April. “Gold Blooded” is perhaps best known to UFC fans for the weighty Jake Paul fight that never came to fruition.

The animosity, however, is alive and well.

New replacement opponent: Greg “P.O.W.” Hardy. Super Heavyweight, Power Puncher.

Yo Hardy Just make sure you don't weigh more than 1-5 pounds heavier than me or else I am gonna be too scared and cancel



JK Real Fighters Fight @MisfitsBoxing @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/eIzEFo9TSd — Hasim Rahman Jr. (@_HasimRahmanJr) November 15, 2022

Paul has yet to respond.

“I’m excited, man, this is my chance to show that I belong in the boxing world,” Hardy told TMZ Sports. “I know plenty about the Rahman name as boxers, and I know he was preparing for Vitor, but I’m definitely confident and prepared to show people I can box.”

For the updated Misfits Boxing fight card and DAZN lineup click here.