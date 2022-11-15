NYSAC suspends 19 fighters indefinitely following violent UFC 281 PPV card

New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) was not messing around in the wake of the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, handing down a whopping 19 indefinite suspensions in the wake of the violent mixed martial arts (MMA) action that took place in the “Big Apple.”

Chief among them were event headliners Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. “Poatan” stopped “The Last Stylebender” by way of technical knockout but will need to be cleared by a physician before he can return to competition and will be out no less than 30 days. Adesanya will also need a physician’s clearance and is benched for a minimum of 60 days.

Complete UFC 281 medical suspensions below:

Alex Pereira: Suspended indefinitely; 30 days mandatory rest

Israel Adesanya: Suspended indefinitely; 60 days mandatory rest

Pereira def. Adesanya by TKO (punches) at 2:01 of round five

Zhang Weili: 7 days mandatory rest

Carla Esparza: 7 days mandatory rest

Zhang def. Esparza by submission (rear naked choke) at 1:05 of round two

Dustin Poirier: Suspended indefinitely; 30 days mandatory rest

Michael Chandler: Suspended indefinitely; 60 days mandatory rest

Poirier def. Chandler by submission (rear naked choke) at 2:00 of round three

Chris Gutierrez: 7 days mandatory rest

Frankie Edgar: Suspended indefinitely; 90 days mandatory rest

Gutierrez def. Edgar by knockout (flying knee) at 2:01 of round one

Dan Hooker: Suspended indefinitely; 30 days mandatory rest

Claudio Puelles: Suspended indefinitely; 30 days mandatory rest

Hooker def. Puelles by TKO (body kick) at 4:06 of round two

Renato Moicano: Suspended indefinitely; 30 days mandatory rest

Brad Riddell: Suspended indefinitely; 45 days mandatory rest

Moicano def. Riddell by submission (rear naked choke) at 3:20 of round one

Ryan Spann: 7 days mandatory rest

Dominick Reyes: Suspended indefinitely; 90 days mandatory rest

Spann def. Reyes by KO (punch) at 1:20 of round one

Erin Blanchfield: 7 days mandatory rest

Molly McCann: Suspended indefinitely; 30 days mandatory rest

Blanchfield def. McCann by submission (kimura) at 3:37 of round one

Andre Petroski: Suspended indefinitely; 30 days mandatory rest

Wellington Turman: Suspended indefinitely; 30 days mandatory rest

Petroski def. Turman by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Matt Frevola: 7 days mandatory rest

Ottman Azaitar: Suspended indefinitely; 90 days mandatory rest

Frevola def. Azaitar by KO (punches) at 2:30 of round one

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: 7 days mandatory rest

Silvana Gomez Juarez: Suspended indefinitely; 30 days mandatory rest

Kowalkiewicz def. Gomez by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Michael Trizano: Suspended indefinitely; 30 days mandatory rest

Seung Woo Choi: Suspended indefinitely; 90 days mandatory rest

Trizano def. Choi by TKO (punches) at 4:51 of round one

Montel Jackson: 7 days mandatory rest

Julio Arce: Suspended indefinitely; 30 days mandatory rest

Jackson def. Arce by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Carlos Ulberg: 7 days mandatory rest

Nicolae Negumereanu: Suspended indefinitely; 90 days mandatory rest

Ulberg def. Negumereanu by KO (punches) at 3:44 of round one

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

