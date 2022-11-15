UFC rankings: Alex Pereira knockout over Israel Adesanya shakes up middleweight, pound-for-pound charts

Newly-crowned middleweight champion Alex Pereira shook up the 185-pound rankings, as well as the pound-for-pound list, by stopping former division titleholder Israel Adesanya in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event back on Nov. 12 in New York. That’s just one of many changes from last weekend’s wild event, which also saw Zhang Weili submit Carla Esparza for the strawweight title, Chris Gutierrez retire Frankie Edgar at bantamweight, and Dustin Poirier tap Michael Chandler at 155 pounds.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexander Volkanovski

2. Islam Makhachev +1

3. Leon Edwards +2

4. Kamaru Usman -1

5. Francis Ngannou +1

6. Israel Adesanya -4

7. Charles Oliveira

8. Alex Pereira *NR

9. Aljamain Sterling -1

10. Jiri Prochazka -1

11. Dustin Poirier

12. Deiveson Figueiredo -2

13. Jon Jones -1

14. Max Holloway -1

15. Brandon Moreno -1

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Deiveson Figueiredo

1. Brandon Moreno *Interim Champion

2. Alexandre Pantoja

3. Kai Kara France

4. Brandon Royval

5. Alex Perez

6. Matheus Nicolau

7. Matt Schnell

8. David Dvorak

9. Amir Albazi

10. Tim Elliott

11. Su Mudaerji

12. Manel Kape

13. Jeffrey Molina

14. Muhammad Mokaev

14. Tagir Ulanbekov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Sean O’Malley

2. Merab Dvalishvili

3. Petr Yan

4. Marlon Vera

5. T.J. Dillashaw

6. Cory Sandhagen

7. Rob Font

8. Dominick Cruz

9. Song Yadong +1

10. Pedro Munhoz -1

11. Ricky Simon

12. Umar Nurmagomedov +1

13. Chris Gutierrez *NR

14. Adrian Yanez

15. Jack Shore

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Yair Rodriguez

3. Brian Ortega

4. Arnold Allen

5. Josh Emmett

6. Chan Sung Jung

7. Calvin Kattar

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Bryce Mitchell

10. Movsar Evloev

11. Sodiq Yusuff

12. Dan Ige

13. Edson Barboza

14. Ilia Topuria

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Gaethje

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael Fiziev

7. Rafael dos Anjos

8. Mateusz Gamrot

9. Arman Tsarukyan

10. Jalin Turner

11. Dan Hooker +1

12. Damir Ismagulov -1

13. Renato Moicano *NR

14. Conor McGregor -1

15. Tony Ferguson -1

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Colby Covington

3. Khamzat Chimaev

4. Belal Muhammed

5. Gilbert Burns

6. (T) Geoff Neal

6. (T) Stephen Thompson

8. Sean Brady

9. Vicente Luque

10. Shavkat Rakhmonov

11. Jorge Masvidal

12. Michael Chiesa

13. Neil Magny

14. Michel Pereira

15. Daniel Rodriguez

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Alex Pereira

1. Israel Adesanya -1

2. Robert Whittaker -1

3. Jared Cannonier -1

4. Marvin Vettori -1

5. Derek Brunson

6. Paulo Costa

7. Sean Strickland

8. Jack Hermansson

9. Darren Till

10. Andre Muniz

11. Kelvin Gastelum

12. Nassourdine Imavov

13. Dricus Du Plessis

14. Chris Curtis

15. Brad Tavares

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jiri Prochazka

1. Glover Teixeira

2. Jan Blachowicz

3. Magomed Ankalaev

4. Aleksandar Rakic

5. Anthony Smith

6. Jamahal Hill

7. Nikita Krylov +1

8. Paul Craig +1

9. Volkan Oezdemir +1

10. Ryan Spann +2

11. Johnny Walker

12. Dominick Reyes -5

13. Jim Crute

14. Khalil Rountree

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Francis Ngannou

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Stipe Miocic

3. Curtis Blaydes

4. Tai Tuivasa

5. Sergei Pavlovich

6. Tom Aspinall

7. Derrick Lewis

8. Alexander Volkov

9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

10. Marcin Tybura

11. Chris Daukaus

12. Serghei Spivac

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Blagoy Ivanov

15. Shamil Abdurakhimov

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Valentina Shevchenko

3. Weili Zhang +3

4. Julianna Pena -1

5. Rose Namajunas

6. Carla Esparza -2

7. Jessica Andrade

8. Marina Rodriguez

9. Holly Holm

10. Amanda Lemos

11. Ketlen Vieira +2

12. Taila Santos -1

13. Katlyn Chookagian -2

14. Manon Fiorot

15. Yan Xiaonan

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Carla Esparza -1

2. Rose Namajunas -1

3. Amanda Lemos

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Marina Rodriguez

6. Yan Xiaonan

7. Mackenzie Dern

8. Tecia Torres

9. Amanda Ribas

10. Virna Jandiroba

11. Michelle Waterson

12. Angela Hill

13. Emily Ducote

14. Luana Pinheiro

15. Jessica Penne

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1. Manon Fiorot

2. Talia Santos

3. Katlyn Chookagian

4. Lauren Murphy

5. Alexa Grasso

6. Jessica Andrade

7. Viviane Araujo

8. Jennifer Maia

9. Andrea Lee

10. Erin Blanchfield +2

11. Casey O’Neill -1

12. Maycee Barber -1

13. Tracy Cortez

14. Cynthia Calvillo

15. Maryna Moroz *NR

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1. Julianna Pena

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. Holly Holm

4. Irene Aldana

5. Raquel Pennington

6. Yana Kunitskaya

7. Pannie Kianzad

8. Macy Chiasson

9. Karol Rosa

10. Miesha Tate

11. Julia Avila

12. Lina Lansberg

13. Norma Dumont

14. Mayra Bueno Silva

15. Josiane Nunes

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the heavyweight division, following the UFC Vegas 65: “Lewis vs. Spivac” mixed martial arts (MMA) event scheduled for this Sat. night (Nov. 19, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.