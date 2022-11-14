‘Prayers up?’ Hasim Rahman Jr. issues unsettling response to Vitor Belfort fight scratch

The show appears to be going on with Hasim Rahman Jr. and DAZN boxing this weekend (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022).

It was revealed earlier today (Mon., Nov. 14, 2022) that Rahman’s original opponent in the Misfits 003 boxing event headliner, Vitor Belfort, was out of their match due to undisclosed reasons.

No word was originally given regarding whether or not Rahman would still be competing. That, however, appears to indeed be the case after the 31-year-old reacted to the news shortly after it dropped.

“Prayers up for @vitorbelfort get well soon Champ,” Rahman tweeted. “Inshallah I’ll take care of business Saturday and we can make it happen ‘23. @DAZNBoxing @MisfitsBoxing

“Y’all gonna LOVE this new opponent [evil emoji],” he said three minutes later. “Misfits Series 003 DONT BLINK! @DAZNBoxing

Rahman (12-1) saw his rise to fame come this past Summer (Aug. 2022) when he was set to battle Jake Paul. The match up was most intriguing thanks to Rahman being the first true boxer Paul would have fought at that point. Unfortunately for all involved, the match never went down as Rahman failed to make weight during fight week, canceling the action. Paul has since gone on to defeat Anderson Silva in what is considered his biggest victory yet (watch highlights).

The full DAZN card is now cut down to five total bouts. The names still competing can be seen below.

Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. TBA .

Josh Brueckner vs. Chase DeMoor

King Kenny vs. DK Money

Deen The Great vs. Walid Sharks

Minikon vs. Nick Joseph

Fangs vs. 6ar6ie6

Brandon Buckingham vs. Ice Poseidon

For more boxing news and notes click here.