Jorge Masvidal vs Gilbert Burns won’t be happening — ‘He just said no again’

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns spent the better part of 2022 trying to finagle a 170-pound showdown against fellow contender Jorge Masvidal and even tried to sweeten the deal by offering a grappling-free showdown.

At the time, it sounded like “Gamebred” was on board.

But as the weeks and months dragged on, the promotion was no closer to making their fight official. Burns insisted verbal agreements were in place; however, Masvidal refuted those claims and told his social media followers there were no offers.

So what really happened?

“Just letting everyone know that UFC offered me [Masvidal] three times,” Burns wrote on Twitter. “First time was for Nov 12. He said he needs more time. Second time for Dec. 10 he said he was going to [Brazil] to fight me and now he just said no again! So I guess the ‘B’ from his ‘BMF’ belt doesn’t stand for bad.”

UFC returns to Brazil on Jan. 21 in Rio.

Burns (20-5) has not competed since taking Khamzat Chimaev to the limit at UFC 273 back in April. As for Masvidal (35-16), he’s looking to snap a three-fight losing streak but may not get the chance, depending on how his upcoming trial plays out. “Gamebred” still has to answer for assault charges filed by Colby Covington last March.

Might be time for Burns to move on.