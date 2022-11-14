Misfits Boxing: ‘Hardy vs. Rahman’ fight card, DAZN lineup for Nov. 19 in Austin, TX (Updated)

Heavyweight boxer Hasim Rahman Jr., perhaps best known to MMA fans for his short-lived Jake Paul feud, will return to the “sweet science” when he battles former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy at the DAZN X Series 003 event, co-promoted by YouTuber KSI’s Misfits Boxing on Sat., Nov. 19, 2022 at Moody Center in Austin Texas.

The card will stream LIVE on DAZN (subscription required) at 8 p.m. ET.

Rahman Jr. (12-1, 6 KOs) is coming off a technical knockout loss to James McKenzie Morrison in their WBC heavyweight title fight back in April. As for Hardy (1-0, 1 KO), he won his boxing debut just last month at Black Sheep Boxing’s Fight Night 4 in Delray Beach, Florida.

Here’s the finalized DAZN X Series 003 fight card and boxing lineup:

Hasim Rahman Jr vs. Greg Hardy (Vitor Belfort scratched, details here)

Deen The Great vs. Walid Sharks

Josh Brueckner vs. Chase DeMoor

King Kenny vs. DK Money

Minikon vs. Nick Joseph

Fangs vs. 6ar6ie6

Brandon Buckingham vs. Ice Poseidon

Card subject to change, though I doubt we would be that lucky.

