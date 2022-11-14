Drake curse returns! Hip hop mogul loses $2 million betting on Israel Adesanya at UFC 281

Maybe he can recoup his losses betting on the rematch?

Hip hop mogul “Drake” lost $2 million wagering on Israel Adesanya, who was the odds-on betting favorite for his UFC 281 title fight opposite Brazilian bruiser Alex Pereira. “The Last Stylebender” was stopped by “Poatan” in the final frame of their Madison Square Garden headliner last weekend in the “Big Apple,” losing his 185-pound title in the process.

Watch the video highlights here.

The dreaded “Drake curse” came about after the Canadian rapper lost beaucoup bucks betting on Jorge Masvidal (UFC 272), Justin Gaethje (UFC 274), and Jose Aldo (UFC 278), but eventually snapped his skid with winning wagers (and Rolexes) on Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann in a massive $2 million parlay ahead of UFC London back in July.

Drake also won betting on Adesanya at UFC 276.

Even though he came up empty at UFC 281, it was not a completely outrageous bet, dollar amount notwithstanding, especially when you consider some poor shmuck lost $79,000 betting on Claudio Puelles to defeat lightweight veteran Dan Hooker. “The Prince of Peru” was finished by a “Hangman” body kick late in the second stanza.

