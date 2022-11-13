Retired boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather, will duel opposite English YouTube star, Deji, tonight (Sun. Nov. 13, 2022) on FITE TV PPV from Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Why is a retired boxing legend fighting an internet star, you may ask? Well, the “Money” retirement tour continues. If the price is right, Mayweather has proven himself willing to fight just about anyone, provided it’s an exhibition match and even the worst outcome cannot be held against his pristine professional record. Deji, meanwhile, scored his first professional win earlier this year after an 0-3 start to his amateur career.

Most likely, the 45-year-old “Pretty Boy” trounces another hapless foe, but maybe something crazy will happen! Either way, follow along below for live updates and highlight clips:

Round One

Round Two

Round Three

Round Four

Round Five

Round Six

Round Seven

Round Eight





Official Result:

For complete “Mayweather vs. Deji” results and play-by-play, click HERE!