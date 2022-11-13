Israel Adesanya says bring back Steve Mazzagatti - “I would have been fine” | UFC 281

A Steve Mazzagatti mention was not on our 2022 bingo card, yet here we are.

At UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden, Israel Adesanya was stopped for the first time in his MMA career when his biggest rival, Alex Pereira, unloaded on him in the fifth and final round. (Watch highlights!)

After the fight, during his post-fight interview, Adesanya says the stoppage was early and that he could have continued. He believes if disgraced MMA referee Mazzagatti were refereeing, he would have been okay.

“Ugh. Fu*k. My ego would say ‘at least let me go out on my shield’ but I don’t think I would have gone out because I was still there. I’ve seen worse stoppages,” Adesanya told the media after his loss. “Fu*k, bring back Steve Mazagatti. Bring back Steve Mazagatti, I would have been fine. You know, he might have won that round, but I would still be champion.”

Mazagatti, who was once a mainstay of MMA referees has been out of action since 2015 and last refereed a UFC fight in 2013 at UFC 168.

The former referee has since transitioned to working for the Nevada State Commission in a less violent role; he now runs the clock after being basically blacklisted.