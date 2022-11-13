Dana White says Michael Chandler is the UFC’s Arturo Gatti

Michael Chandler might already have ‘Dana White Privilege,’ but he was also named the company’s Arturo Gatti.

Chandler put on another ridiculously fun fight at Madison Square Garden, but he came up short when Dustin Poirier submitted him in the third round. (Highlights!)

‘Iron’ Mike has had nothing but bangers and violent fights since joining the UFC in 2020 and has been rewarded with four Performance of the Night bonuses.

During the UFC 281 post-fight press conference, Dana White compared Chandler to the iconic boxer Gatti.

“Yeah, he’s fun. He’s like our Arturo Gatti,” White told the media. “You know what I mean? He’s a fun guy. He’s always in fun fights. He comes to fight, man. He leaves it all in there. That’s why people love him. He’s fun to watch...He’s a great kid. I like him a lot.”

Like Chandler, Gatti was known for his incredible heart, iron chin, and for always putting on exciting fights. Gatti was awarded several Fight of the Year accolades throughout his iconic, and Chandler is on his way to matching that.

Chandler picked up his second Fight of Night bonus after his war with Poirier, and the UFC president admitted he should have paid them both the day prior.

“Yeah, I mean, it was awesome. It was one of the best first rounds I’ve seen in a very long time. Maybe ever,” White said. There was no doubt going into tonight that that was going to be the Fight of the Night. We should have probably just paid those guys yesterday.”