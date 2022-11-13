Slapped! Nate Diaz slaps Dillon Danis outside Madison Square Garden | UFC 281

Dillon Danis got Stockton slapped.

After an absolute banger of a pay-per-view, former UFC fighter, and current free agent Nate Diaz slapped Danis outside Madison Square Garden.

Nate Diaz slaps Dillion danis outside Madison square garden after #ufc281 pic.twitter.com/6pUHZQG1fJ — Noooodles (@nooulez) November 13, 2022

Twitter user Noooodles posted the clip of the Diaz/Danis altercation.

The reason for the altercation is unknown at this time. However, UFC president Dana White was asked about the scuffle, and he wasn’t surprised. White did reveal that Diaz asked for six tickets for UFC 281 last minute, but unfortunately, the event was completely sold out.

Diaz was in another altercation in late October when he slapped one of Jake Paul’s team.

Fight broke out between Team Jake Paul and Nate Diaz #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/bnvLgiTo6c — GIX MMA (@ufc_gix) October 30, 2022

The UFC legend was in action in September when he submitted Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. The fight was the last on his UFC contract, and at the moment, it seems like he will try boxing.

Danis has been out of action since 2019 with no sign of returning.