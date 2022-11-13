 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Slapped! Nate Diaz slaps Dillon Danis outside Madison Square Garden | UFC 281

Stockon slapped, son

By alexplainlater
UFC 202: Diaz v McGregor 2 Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Dillon Danis got Stockton slapped.

After an absolute banger of a pay-per-view, former UFC fighter, and current free agent Nate Diaz slapped Danis outside Madison Square Garden.

Twitter user Noooodles posted the clip of the Diaz/Danis altercation.

The reason for the altercation is unknown at this time. However, UFC president Dana White was asked about the scuffle, and he wasn’t surprised. White did reveal that Diaz asked for six tickets for UFC 281 last minute, but unfortunately, the event was completely sold out.

Diaz was in another altercation in late October when he slapped one of Jake Paul’s team.

The UFC legend was in action in September when he submitted Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. The fight was the last on his UFC contract, and at the moment, it seems like he will try boxing.

Danis has been out of action since 2019 with no sign of returning.

