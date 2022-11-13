 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stopped too soon? Twitter reacts to Alex Pereira’s wild upset of Israel Adesanya | UFC 281

By Ryan Harkness
UFC 281: Adesanya v Pereira Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Alex Pereira has done it again.

The former Glory kickboxing champion came into UFC 281 last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) with two wins over Israel Adesanya, one of them via knockout (watch it). As Adesanya liked to point out, though, Pereira was getting pieced up by “The Last Stylebender” before landing that kill shot. Adesanya clearly thought he would handle Pereira in mixed martial arts (MMA), and he was on course to do just that. Adesanya was up 3-1 on many scorecards heading into the fifth and final frame ... only to get stunned, and then swarmed, by “Poatan” for a stoppage at 2:01 of round five.

It was a crazy finish to a crazy event that featured 11 finishes over 14 fights inside Madison Square Garden in New York City — seven of them in the first round. And to say Twitter lost its mind when “The Last Stylebender” fell to “Poatan” would be an understatement.

Check out our Twitter round-up of the fight and follow along as Pereira makes history, ending the Middleweight title reign of Israel Adesanya.

The Walkouts

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

The Aftermath

And with that, we have a new UFC Middleweight champion and the 185-pound division is blown wide open. Will Israel Adesanya demand an immediate rematch? Will Alex Pereira grant it to him given he’s now 3-0 against the former champ? And will we see a sudden exodus of Welterweight wrestlers like Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington up to Middleweight now?

Let us know what you think is coming down the pipe next, Maniacs.

For complete UFC 281 results and coverage click here.

