Alex Pereira has done it again.

The former Glory kickboxing champion came into UFC 281 last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) with two wins over Israel Adesanya, one of them via knockout (watch it). As Adesanya liked to point out, though, Pereira was getting pieced up by “The Last Stylebender” before landing that kill shot. Adesanya clearly thought he would handle Pereira in mixed martial arts (MMA), and he was on course to do just that. Adesanya was up 3-1 on many scorecards heading into the fifth and final frame ... only to get stunned, and then swarmed, by “Poatan” for a stoppage at 2:01 of round five.

It was a crazy finish to a crazy event that featured 11 finishes over 14 fights inside Madison Square Garden in New York City — seven of them in the first round. And to say Twitter lost its mind when “The Last Stylebender” fell to “Poatan” would be an understatement.

Check out our Twitter round-up of the fight and follow along as Pereira makes history, ending the Middleweight title reign of Israel Adesanya.

The Walkouts

Alex Pereira is here to shock the world @AlexPereiraUFC#UFC281 pic.twitter.com/Z6v90oE0OV — #UFC281 on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 13, 2022

Man I need to upgrade my walkout I need something like that bow and arrow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022

Another great walkout track tonight! #UFC281 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 13, 2022

Nah Izzy walking out to the “SAW” theme music is actually extremely hard — TevTalksMMA (@TevTalksMMA) November 13, 2022

Giant buzzsaws are about to emerge from the Octagon and gradually close towards the center until someone gets knocked out or dismembered #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/td1pm4tCCG — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) November 13, 2022

Ready for revenge @Stylebender set to defend his throne against a familiar foe in our #UFC281 main event! pic.twitter.com/TcHwszpDIZ — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2022

Missed opportunity for izzy to come out riding a bike.... #UFC281 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 13, 2022

I like the look in Izzy’s eyes in the walkout. #UFC281 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 13, 2022

IZZY ISNT PLAYING AROUND ON THIS WALK TO THE RING #UFC281 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 13, 2022

Round 1

Pereira 225 range in there.

Massive. — MagicM MMA (@MagicM_MMA) November 13, 2022

Straight right from Izzypic.twitter.com/zWmsPFqB9m — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 13, 2022

Pereira fighting like he’s used to having big gloves on…I think thats a big advantage for Izzy! MMA gloves are a different animal! #UFC281 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 13, 2022

Adesanya nearly knocks out Pereira at the end of the round. Saved by the fucking bell — MMA Gone Wild (@mmagonewild) November 13, 2022

Boy had him on skate frfr almost hit with that Elsa haha great first rd from the champ @stylebender — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022

Someone going out ! #UFC281 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 13, 2022

Round 2

No one wants to leave themselves open so jab is important #UFC281 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 13, 2022

Adesanya got good head movement and a good chin #UFC281 — unBROKEN MMA (@richiemgr) November 13, 2022

Pereira scores the takedown late in Round 2! #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/eojcVi97gm — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2022

This has gotten very interesting. Pereira secured a takedown and is finding success with his jabs #UFC281 — Weasle (@ThaWeasle) November 13, 2022

Lol did Alex really just land a takedown when so many other people have failed against izzy? Lol what are we watching right now. This is great. 19-19 #UFC281 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) November 13, 2022

‍♂️ ‍♂️ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 13, 2022

Size and strength of Alex is a huge difference maker but can he hold up for 5? — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 13, 2022

Round 3

This is the first takedown of Israel Adesanya's career #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/vMfB91aMr4 — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) November 13, 2022

A white belt jiu-jitsu match just broke out. #UFC281 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) November 13, 2022

Every grappler at middleweight now pic.twitter.com/ximOE5F3jC — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022

Pereira did not just roll for a kneebar lol — King Typo (@BoxingBusch) November 13, 2022

LMFAO Pereira going leg lock wtf is this — MagicM MMA (@MagicM_MMA) November 13, 2022

Israel Nurmagomedov — moni suga show sneaks (@Monsneaks) November 13, 2022

Jesus Christ adesanya grappler lol — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 13, 2022

Huge round for Izzy. Shows the evolution and let's see that gas tank on Pereira going into the fourth after all that grappling. 10-9 Izzy. 29-28 Izzy. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 13, 2022

29-28 Izzy. Man suuuper impressed with Izzys ability to recognize opportunities when they present themselves. The grappling deficiencies of Poatan are on full display.#UFC281 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) November 13, 2022

Volk liked what he saw from Izzy after round 3 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/kMLUnjcjk0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2022

Round 4

Izzy having a strong round four! #UFC281 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 13, 2022

Izzy needed this war to remind everyone how good he is — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022

Alex looks hurt to the body. Those mid kicks landed solid — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 13, 2022

Yep he is tired. Footwork isn’t the same anymore. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) November 13, 2022

Izzy is putting on one of the best performances of his career. Showing every facet of his skillset. It is masterful to watch. #UFC281 — John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) November 13, 2022

Now Izzy looks like Ali landing rights on Foreman. #UFC281 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 13, 2022

Clearly Izzy is up 3 rounds. Alex needs that bomb. #UFC281 — Jason Hartley (@jasonthehart) November 13, 2022

3-1 Izzy, Pereira still dangerous every second of the fight. #UFC281 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) November 13, 2022

Round 5

Pereira stops Adesanya in the fifth!!! Are you kidding me?! #UFC281 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) November 13, 2022

Wow wow wow!! That power even when he looked completely gassed — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) November 13, 2022

Pereira with the final round TKO, and he holds three fingers in the air as he walks around the cage. WOW!!!! #UFC281 — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) November 13, 2022

That was a bad stoppage #UFC281 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) November 13, 2022

Early stoppage it’s a championship bout ‍♂️ — Bonecrusher ☠️ (@Marc_Diakiese) November 13, 2022

History repeats its self. — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) November 13, 2022

I have no words incredible.

Adesanya had that fight in the bag. — MagicM MMA (@MagicM_MMA) November 13, 2022

Izzy fucked around and found out. https://t.co/3HOfmLvjxu — Mookie Alexander, Unofficially (@mookiealexander) November 13, 2022

The Aftermath

Adesanya takes a bow as a historic reign comes to a close. #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/t0sEy1nj4d — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 13, 2022

This sport man #UFC281 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 13, 2022

The curse is real. https://t.co/4Upn0BoyHw — Mookie Alexander, Unofficially (@mookiealexander) November 13, 2022

when you end the second longest middle weight title reign of all time #AndNew pic.twitter.com/aoKMCnYpxA — Conner Burks (@connerburks) November 13, 2022

Man just like their KB fight too…Izzy winning and then bam. This sport is wild! #UFC281 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 13, 2022

And with that, we have a new UFC Middleweight champion and the 185-pound division is blown wide open. Will Israel Adesanya demand an immediate rematch? Will Alex Pereira grant it to him given he’s now 3-0 against the former champ? And will we see a sudden exodus of Welterweight wrestlers like Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington up to Middleweight now?

Let us know what you think is coming down the pipe next, Maniacs.

For complete UFC 281 results and coverage click here.