Fish hook?! Twitter reacts to Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler bloodbath at UFC 281

Check out what Twitter had to say about the epic Michael Chandler vs. Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 281!

By Ryan Harkness
UFC 281: Poirier v Chandler Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler looked like a guaranteed “Fight of the Night” on paper ahead of UFC 281 tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City and boy did it deliver.

For 2.5 rounds, the two Lightweight contenders went to war. Back-and-forth it went, with both men coming close to finishing the other. In the end, it was Poirier who reversed a slam to take Chandler’s back, sinking in a rear-naked choke for a third round submission win (watch highlights). It almost didn’t make it past the first round. After hurting Poirier badly, Chandler made the mistake of shooting in for a takedown, letting “The Diamond” off the hook. Poirier would come back to beat up Chandler against the fence, with the bell saving him.

Here’s what Twitter had to say:

Chandler was a bloody mess coming into round two, and at one point he was leaking pints of blood all over Poirier to the point where Dustin was having to wipe it out of his eyes.

Poirier survived round two and came out much more carefully in round three. He picked Chandler apart from the distance and stuffed his takedowns until Chandler picked him up and went for a slam. But Poirier managed to reverse the position, taking the back and tapping him out. Twitter went wild!

After the fight, Dustin Poirier accused Michael Chandler of fish hooking him, and upon closer inspection ... he did.

It was a wild fight and another solid win for Dustin Poirier. What do you think is next for “The Diamond,” Maniacs? Let us know in the comments!

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 281: “Adesanya vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

