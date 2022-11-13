Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler looked like a guaranteed “Fight of the Night” on paper ahead of UFC 281 tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City and boy did it deliver.

For 2.5 rounds, the two Lightweight contenders went to war. Back-and-forth it went, with both men coming close to finishing the other. In the end, it was Poirier who reversed a slam to take Chandler’s back, sinking in a rear-naked choke for a third round submission win (watch highlights). It almost didn’t make it past the first round. After hurting Poirier badly, Chandler made the mistake of shooting in for a takedown, letting “The Diamond” off the hook. Poirier would come back to beat up Chandler against the fence, with the bell saving him.

Here’s what Twitter had to say:

Dustin Poirier surviving Michael Chandler’s best effort pic.twitter.com/yuPsfaAWBe — Chris Rini (@RiniMMA) November 13, 2022

Dustin Poirier might have one of the craziest chins EVER



pic.twitter.com/AmogSM5frm — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) November 13, 2022

It’s not just his chin, it’s Poirier’s composure that’s super impressive. He didn’t panic, and it was Chandler that tired out from throwing shots and grappling. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) November 13, 2022

Michael Chandler looks like he was in a 5 round war after 1 round. — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) November 13, 2022

Dustin Poirier knocks down Michael Chandler and nearly finishes him at the end of Round 1 at #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/xMX3SeWIRb — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) November 13, 2022

Chandler was a bloody mess coming into round two, and at one point he was leaking pints of blood all over Poirier to the point where Dustin was having to wipe it out of his eyes.

A huge second round for Michael Chandler at #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/cDTUuMz5PE — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) November 13, 2022

he just punched the hell out of the back of his head — what does the 8 man panel know about krush (@trashydrakefan) November 13, 2022

Poirier survived round two and came out much more carefully in round three. He picked Chandler apart from the distance and stuffed his takedowns until Chandler picked him up and went for a slam. But Poirier managed to reverse the position, taking the back and tapping him out. Twitter went wild!

What a crazy fight! Dustin Poirier gets taken down, but scrambles to top position, then to Michael Chandler's back, before finishing him with a rear-naked choke. Bonkers fight. #UFC281 — Simon Head (@simonhead) November 13, 2022

Dustin Poirier RNCs Michael Chandler pic.twitter.com/1cZqbw83yt — Takedown Defense (@ChillemThreebo) November 13, 2022

What an unbelievable fight. Amazing fighters those two — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 13, 2022

The Diamond gets it done in the 3rd #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/7zWjsUQjv0 — The Schmozone (@TheSchmozone) November 13, 2022

Sucks that either guy had to lose that, but man, what a win for Dustin Poirier. — Dave Doyle (@davedoylemma) November 13, 2022

Dustin Poirier has the best second wind in MMA. Never seen anyone look tired like him and come back at 100%. Insane cardio and heart. #UFC281 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) November 13, 2022

Good goddamn. Poirier earned every bit of that bloody win. Insane fight. #UFC281 — (@justin_golight) November 13, 2022

After the fight, Dustin Poirier accused Michael Chandler of fish hooking him, and upon closer inspection ... he did.

Replay seems to confirm this. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 13, 2022

Michael Chandler's fish hook that Poirier was complaining to the ref about pic.twitter.com/et8dQltXBN — @ (@FTBeard7) November 13, 2022

Fish hooks illegal back of the head punches and for what?! — Needing Art? (@needingart) November 13, 2022

Omg the fish hooking is real!! — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) November 13, 2022

It was a wild fight and another solid win for Dustin Poirier. What do you think is next for “The Diamond,” Maniacs? Let us know in the comments!

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 281: “Adesanya vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.