Floyd Mayweather Jr. will look to continue his highly profitable post-retirement exhibition tour opposite English Youtuber, Deji, later tonight (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) live on FITE.TV pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Mayweather has really figured out quite the racket. Since stomping out Conor McGregor in 2017 to secure his undefeated (50-0) professional record, Mayweather soon learned the value of exhibition boxing matches. The boxing great puts little on the line to score massive payouts against outmatched opposition from Tenshin Nasukawa to Logan Paul ... and people still want to see it!

Deji is the younger brother of fellow social media star-turned boxer, KSI. Despite a winless (0-3) amateur boxing record that saw him stopped by Jake Paul, he turned professional — for whatever that’s worth in the celebrity circuit — and picked up his first win in August of this year. Now, he’ll look to follow it up by ... defeating one of the best boxers of all time?

You just cannot make this stuff up.

Check out all the viewing details and ways to watch below so you don’t miss the action:

Start Time

Sun., Nov. 13, 2022, from inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Main card begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on FITE.TV

Online Viewing

“Mayweather vs. Deji” PPV main card can be purchased through FITE.TV for a $34.99.

“Mayweather vs. Deji” PPV main card is also available for purchase via DAZN PPV. Click HERE for details.

Television Viewing

“Mayweather vs. Deji” PPV main card can also be viewed through the FITE.TV app via Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, or Xbox. Click HERE for details.

Mobile Viewing

“Mayweather vs. Deji” PPV main card will also be accessible through the FITE.TV app via Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple. Click HERE for more information.

Fight Card

Main Card (FITE TV PPV, 1 p.m. ET)

Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji

Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba

Jack Fincham vs. Anthony Taylor

Jaider Herrera vs. Franklin Manzanilla

Harley Benn vs. Faizan Anwar

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the ‘Mayweather vs. Deji’ PPV main card right HERE. The $34.99 FITE.TV/DAZN PPV kicks off at 1 p.m. ET, with Mayweather and Deji likely to make the walk closer to 4 p.m.

