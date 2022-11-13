Alex Pereira stole the show last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when “Poatan” stopped UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya with a comeback TKO midway through the fifth round.

In addition the middleweight main event, UFC 281 spit out a collection of memorable knockouts, submissions, and firefights. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:

Michael Trizano survived a rare double knockdown before stopping featherweight counterpart Seungwoo Choi with a first-round TKO (watch HERE)

Australian prospect Carlos Ulberg scored a vicious knockout finish over light heavyweight counterpart Nicolae Negumereanu

Matt Frevola put the New York crowd in a frenzy with a blistering first-round knockout over fellow lightweight Ottman Azaitar (watch HERE)

Molly McCann saw her hot streak come to an end when rising women’s flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield stopped “Meatball” with a first-round kimura

Ryan Spann showed why they call him “Superman” by stopping former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes with a devastating first-round knockout (highlights HERE)

Lightweight contender Renato Moicano put the 155-pound division on notice with a dominant performance and submission win over Brad Riddell (watch HERE)

Dan Hooker returned to the lightweight win column with a second-round body kick TKO over Claudio Puelles

Frankie Edgar’s UFC retirement fight was spoiled by a brutal flying knee knockout by rising bantamweight contender Chris Gutierrez (highlights HERE)

Dustin Poirier pulled off a huge comeback finish and become the first fighter to submit lightweight contender Michael Chandler (watch HERE)

Zhang Weili reclaimed UFC gold by stopping women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza with a second-round submission

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 281 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler Performance of the Night: Alex Pereira Performance of the Night: Zhang Weili

For complete UFC 281 results and coverage click here.