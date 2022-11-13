 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 281 bonuses: Poirier vs. Chandler capture FOTN honors

*** Watch Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya Full Fight Video Highlights Here !!! ***

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Alex Pereira stole the show last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when “Poatan” stopped UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya with a comeback TKO midway through the fifth round.

In addition the middleweight main event, UFC 281 spit out a collection of memorable knockouts, submissions, and firefights. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:

  • Michael Trizano survived a rare double knockdown before stopping featherweight counterpart Seungwoo Choi with a first-round TKO (watch HERE)
  • Australian prospect Carlos Ulberg scored a vicious knockout finish over light heavyweight counterpart Nicolae Negumereanu
  • Matt Frevola put the New York crowd in a frenzy with a blistering first-round knockout over fellow lightweight Ottman Azaitar (watch HERE)
  • Molly McCann saw her hot streak come to an end when rising women’s flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield stopped “Meatball” with a first-round kimura
  • Ryan Spann showed why they call him “Superman” by stopping former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes with a devastating first-round knockout (highlights HERE)
  • Lightweight contender Renato Moicano put the 155-pound division on notice with a dominant performance and submission win over Brad Riddell (watch HERE)
  • Dan Hooker returned to the lightweight win column with a second-round body kick TKO over Claudio Puelles
  • Frankie Edgar’s UFC retirement fight was spoiled by a brutal flying knee knockout by rising bantamweight contender Chris Gutierrez (highlights HERE)
  • Dustin Poirier pulled off a huge comeback finish and become the first fighter to submit lightweight contender Michael Chandler (watch HERE)
  • Zhang Weili reclaimed UFC gold by stopping women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza with a second-round submission

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 281 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Performance of the Night: Alex Pereira

Performance of the Night: Zhang Weili

For complete UFC 281 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 281 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Adesanya vs. Pereira

View all 52 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania