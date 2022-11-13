 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Zhang Weili submits Carla Esparza to reclaim women’s strawweight title | UFC 281

By Dan Hiergesell
Zhang Weili reclaimed UFC gold last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when “Magnum” stopped UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza with an decisive second-round submission (rear-naked choke).

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE-DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to “The Fight Mecca,” Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022, featuring two highly-anticipated championship showdowns. In UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, will look to settle the score with former kickboxing foe and No. 5-seeded contender, Alex Pereira. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Carla Esparza, intends to defend her newly-won title for the first time against former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Zhang Weili.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Zhang was the more active fighter in the early going, but Esparza’s wrestling and persistent scrambling created some danger for “Magnum.” That was until the second round when a takedown by Esparza led to a reversal by Zhang. The former champion took Esparza’s back and sunk in the fight-ending submission.

Zhang, who was fighting someone other than Rose Namajunas or Joanna Jedrzejczyk since 2019, was the heavy betting favorite for this co-main event. Outside of a few good scrambles by Esparza this was a complete showing for Zhang.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

For complete UFC 281 results and coverage click here.

