Zhang Weili reclaimed UFC gold last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when “Magnum” stopped UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza with an decisive second-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Zhang was the more active fighter in the early going, but Esparza’s wrestling and persistent scrambling created some danger for “Magnum.” That was until the second round when a takedown by Esparza led to a reversal by Zhang. The former champion took Esparza’s back and sunk in the fight-ending submission.

Zhang, who was fighting someone other than Rose Namajunas or Joanna Jedrzejczyk since 2019, was the heavy betting favorite for this co-main event. Outside of a few good scrambles by Esparza this was a complete showing for Zhang.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

