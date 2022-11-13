It’s that time of the season again, when one of the greatest professional boxers in the history of the sport continues to enjoy his retirement by racking up exhibition wins against anyone with 12-ounce gloves and a way to sell pay-per-view (PPV) units. That’s right, Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. returns to unsanctioned exhibition action tonight (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) live from inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, taking on British YouTuber, Deji (real name Oladeji Olatunji).

Deji and his brother, KSI, have been staples in the celebrity boxing scene since it picked up steam in the past few years. Deji lost his first three amateur fights against, Jake Paul, as well as Vinnie Hacker and Alex Wassabi before turning professional and earning his first win against fellow YouTube content creator, Yousef “Fousey” Saleh Erakat, via technical knockout earlier this year. Mayweather, as nearly everyone knows, is undefeated (50-0) in professional boxing and hasn’t tasted defeat in his exhibition schedule, either, racking up four wins against Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, Don Moore and Mikuru Asakura.

The undercard is highlighted by perhaps the only other name most people would recognize, Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury’s younger half-brother, Tommy Fury. He will take on mostly unknown Paul Bamba, a former U.S. Marine.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji Quick Results:

160 lbs.: Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji

175 lbs.: Tommy Fury vs Paul Bamba

130 lbs.: Delfine Persoon vs. Ikram Kerwat

175 lbs.: Bobby Fish vs Boateng Prempeh

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji Play-By-Play Updates:

160 lbs.: Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

FINAL RESULT:

Related Paul Slams Fury For Missing Weight

175 lbs.: Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

FINAL RESULT:

For the latest and greatest boxing-related news and notes click here.