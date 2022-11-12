 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Renato Moicano slices through Brad Riddell for early submission | UFC 281

By Dan Hiergesell
Renato Moicano looked better than ever earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when the Brazilian contender stopped lightweight Brad Riddell with a first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Moicano commanded this fight from start to finish. The lengthy lightweight utilized range and a crisp jab to soften Riddell up. Riddell tried to get inside to land his own offense, but it wasn’t working. After a mid-round scramble to the ground Moicano was able to transition to the back and work for a pretty easy rear-naked choke finish.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Moicano, 33, was coming off a decision loss to Rafael dos Anjos back in March so this was key to keep himself afloat in the jam-packed lightweight division. It was a tremendous performance by the former featherweight on the feet and on the ground, as well as a hilarious post-fight interview (shown below).

