Jake Paul wasted little time condemning rival Tommy Fury after the English boxer missed weight for his clash with Paul Bamba tomorrow night (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, U.A.E., as part of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji boxing event.

Fury, who is 8-0 in his professional boxing career, has never really had an issue with weight cutting in the past. The younger brother of Tyson Fury has had some other issues that have prevented him from fighting — such as injury and travel issues — but not when it comes to hitting the scale.

Surprisingly, Fury weighed in nearly seven pounds more than Bamba during Saturday’s official weigh ins. The fight will still proceed as planned, but Bamba will walk away with 20% of Fury’s fight purse. Not a good look to say the least, especially for the Fury family.

Tommy Fury has come in overweight at 181.4lbs for his fight vs Paul Bamba. Bamba wants 20% of Fury’s purse and reports suggest the fight goes ahead tomorrow night if Fury can lose at least 3 of those extra lbs.



Bamba made weight at 174.6lbs. pic.twitter.com/aIO2hjVlN9 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) November 12, 2022

After learning about Fury’s weight miss Paul quickly took to social media to blast the young boxer. Remember, Paul and Fury have been lined up to fight each other multiple times, but for one reason or another it hasn’t happened.

Tommy Fury…ur getting paid a lot of money to be a professional. But time & time again you show that ur not.



Missed a fight bc of “broken ribs”, missed a fight bc you “missed a flight” & now you miss weight by 7 pounds!



I feel sorry for Frank & George Warren & the Fury name. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 12, 2022

“Tommy Fury…ur getting paid a lot of money to be a professional. But time & time again you show that ur not. “Missed a fight bc of “broken ribs”, missed a fight bc you “missed a flight” & now you miss weight by 7 pounds! “I feel sorry for Frank & George Warren & the Fury name.”

What say you, Maniacs? Was this an egregious weight miss by Fury or is Paul simply looking for his pound of flesh?

Sound off!