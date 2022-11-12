Insane fan bets $79K on UFC 281’s opening PPV bout

A massive bet has already come in for UFC 281 later tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, but it doesn’t include any of the top fighters on the stacked “Big Apple” card. While UFC 281 will feature the likes of Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, Carla Esparza, Zhang Weili, Dustin Poirier, and Michael Chandler, a mixed martial arts (MMA) fan has decided to put all of his eggs in Claudio Puelles’ basket. Puelles will be matched up against fan-favorite fighter Dan Hooker to spark the ESPN+ PPV main card.

According to a recent Twitter post by Stake.com, a fan has bet $79,000 on Puelles to defeat Hooker at UFC 281 later tonight. If Puelles is victorious, the payout would be close to $200,000. Check it out below:

The fans are really getting around the #ufc281



This punter has put $79k on Claudio Puelles pic.twitter.com/TgTgrLJMBH — Stake.com (@Stake) November 11, 2022

We’ve seen some wild UFC bets in the past, but this one is a little out there. While Hooker has struggled over the past few years to create success inside of the Octagon he’s still a very dangerous fighter returning to the lightweight division. Puelles, on the other hand, is a very good fighter in his own right. However, the Peruvian contender isn’t some sort of world beater that it makes sense to throw $79,000 on the table like it was rent money.

Still, Puelles is riding a five-fight streak at 155 pounds while finishing three of those victories by way of kneebar. Hooker has been submitted three times in his 33-fight career so maybe this fan is banking on another “Hangman” tap out.

What say you, fight fans? Will this $79K bet be all for nothing or will this fan have a weekend to remember?

