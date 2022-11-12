With UFC 281 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) of fights on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event middleweight title fight between reigning UFC king Israel Adesanya and former GLORY superstar Alex Pereira, a co-headliner pitting UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza against former titleholder Zhang Weili, and a lightweight tilt between former UFC title challengers Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 1:30 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

