 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Watch UFC 281 post-fight press conference live stream

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

With UFC 281 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) of fights on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event middleweight title fight between reigning UFC king Israel Adesanya and former GLORY superstar Alex Pereira, a co-headliner pitting UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza against former titleholder Zhang Weili, and a lightweight tilt between former UFC title challengers Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 1:30 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC 281 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 281 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Adesanya vs. Pereira

View all 48 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania