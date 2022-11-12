Dan Hooker returned to the lightweight win column earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when “Hangman” stopped Claudio Puelles with a second-round TKO (body kick).

Hooker looked to be in vintage form in the early going as he tracked Puelles down and sniped him with punches from range. Puelles was uncomfortable and understandably relied on his leg lock submissions, but Hooker was able to defend every advancement. Eventually, Hooker’s work on the feet left Puelles compromised and that’s when “Hangman” launched a final body kick.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Hooker, 32, was returning to 155 pounds after getting finished by featherweight contender Arnold Allen back in March. This was a big spot for “Hangman” in his lightweight comeback and he delivered better than expected. It’s good to have the Australian contender back to his winning ways.

