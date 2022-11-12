 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Ryan Spann sleeps Dominick Reyes with devastating knockout | UFC 281

By Dan Hiergesell
Ryan Spann upped his game earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when “Superman” stunned former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes with a massive first-round knockout (punches).

Spann was his aggressive self in the early going and had Reyes backpedaling quite a bit. When Reyes tried to enter range Spann launched a stiff jab followed by a right that caught Reyes flush. Reyes flopped to the canvas and “Superman” flew in for an insurance shot that put “Devastator” to bed.

Spann, 31, looked to be on a different level tonight. “Superman” was coming off an impressive submission win over Ion Cutelaba earlier this year, but Reyes is legit competition atop the 205-pound division. The win should set Spann up for another shot at a top 10 opponent early into next year.

