Ryan Spann upped his game earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when “Superman” stunned former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes with a massive first-round knockout (punches).

Spann was his aggressive self in the early going and had Reyes backpedaling quite a bit. When Reyes tried to enter range Spann launched a stiff jab followed by a right that caught Reyes flush. Reyes flopped to the canvas and “Superman” flew in for an insurance shot that put “Devastator” to bed.

Check out the stoppage below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

SUPERMAN SPANN PUT HIM TO SLEEP #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/Zi7gCOE2us — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2022

Spann, 31, looked to be on a different level tonight. “Superman” was coming off an impressive submission win over Ion Cutelaba earlier this year, but Reyes is legit competition atop the 205-pound division. The win should set Spann up for another shot at a top 10 opponent early into next year.

For complete UFC 281 results and coverage click here.