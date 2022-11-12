Erin Blanchfield put the women’s flyweight division on notice earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when the rising youngster stopped a red-hot Molly McCann with a nasty first-round submission (kimura).

Blanchfield was dominant from the opening second of this fight. After a few exchanges with McCann the 23-year-old Blanchfield scored an easy takedown and went to work. She landed heavy ground-and-pound, locked McCann in a crucifix, and worked hard for a kimura finish. Blanchfield had to transition to lock up the stoppage but she eventually made “Meatball” tap.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

TOTAL DOMINATION FROM BLANCHFIELD OVER MCCANN #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/ahlWQ4zQNI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2022

Blanchfield, who turned pro back in 2018, is already 4-0 as a member of the UFC roster. She has quickly worked her way through the competition and just turned McCann into a meatball on the biggest stage yet. Blanchfield should get a shot at the women’s flyweight top 10 her next time out and could line herself up for title contention with a strong 2023.

For complete UFC 281 results and coverage click here.