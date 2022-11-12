 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Erin Blanchfield dismantles Molly McCann with nasty kimura | UFC 281

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Erin Blanchfield put the women’s flyweight division on notice earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when the rising youngster stopped a red-hot Molly McCann with a nasty first-round submission (kimura).

LIVE! Watch UFC 281 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE-DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to “The Fight Mecca,” Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022, featuring two highly-anticipated championship showdowns. In UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, will look to settle the score with former kickboxing foe and No. 5-seeded contender, Alex Pereira. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Carla Esparza, intends to defend her newly-won title for the first time against former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Zhang Weili.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Blanchfield was dominant from the opening second of this fight. After a few exchanges with McCann the 23-year-old Blanchfield scored an easy takedown and went to work. She landed heavy ground-and-pound, locked McCann in a crucifix, and worked hard for a kimura finish. Blanchfield had to transition to lock up the stoppage but she eventually made “Meatball” tap.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Blanchfield, who turned pro back in 2018, is already 4-0 as a member of the UFC roster. She has quickly worked her way through the competition and just turned McCann into a meatball on the biggest stage yet. Blanchfield should get a shot at the women’s flyweight top 10 her next time out and could line herself up for title contention with a strong 2023.

For complete UFC 281 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 281 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Adesanya vs. Pereira

View all 40 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania