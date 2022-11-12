Matt Frevola captured the biggest win of his professional career earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when “Steamrolla” stopped lightweight Ottman Azaitar with a beautiful first-round knockout (punches).

Azaitar was coming off a two-year layoff and it showed early. The knockout artist seemed slow to pull the trigger and when he did Frevola was already gone. It allowed Frevola to dictate the action, close the distance, and win the dog fight inside. He ended up softening Azaitar up with two good punches in the clinch before launching a left hook that put a stop to the fight.

Check out the knockout finish below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

THE STEAMROLLA LIVED UP TO HIS NAME #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/sqp1zvq4HU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2022

Frevola, 32, was coming off a memorable TKO stoppage over Genaro Valdez this past January so this performance lines him up nicely heading into 2023. “Steamrolla” called out rising lightweight star Paddy Pimblett during his post-fight speech so maybe that’s something that comes to fruition early next year.

For complete UFC 281 results and coverage click here.