 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Matt Frevola starches Ottman Azaitar with early knockout | UFC 281

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Matt Frevola captured the biggest win of his professional career earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when “Steamrolla” stopped lightweight Ottman Azaitar with a beautiful first-round knockout (punches).

LIVE! Watch UFC 281 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE-DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to “The Fight Mecca,” Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022, featuring two highly-anticipated championship showdowns. In UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, will look to settle the score with former kickboxing foe and No. 5-seeded contender, Alex Pereira. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Carla Esparza, intends to defend her newly-won title for the first time against former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Zhang Weili.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Azaitar was coming off a two-year layoff and it showed early. The knockout artist seemed slow to pull the trigger and when he did Frevola was already gone. It allowed Frevola to dictate the action, close the distance, and win the dog fight inside. He ended up softening Azaitar up with two good punches in the clinch before launching a left hook that put a stop to the fight.

Check out the knockout finish below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Frevola, 32, was coming off a memorable TKO stoppage over Genaro Valdez this past January so this performance lines him up nicely heading into 2023. “Steamrolla” called out rising lightweight star Paddy Pimblett during his post-fight speech so maybe that’s something that comes to fruition early next year.

For complete UFC 281 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 281 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Adesanya vs. Pereira

View all 35 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania