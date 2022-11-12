Michael Trizano turned in a memorable performance earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, as the former Ultimate Fighter winner stopped featherweight gamer Seungwoo Choi with a first-round TKO (punches).

This fight had it all. After a rare double knockdown occurred just 20 seconds into the first round Trizano scored another one minutes later. Choi would return to his feet and battled back with his own offense. He had Trizano hurt after landing a hook, but the New York native recovered to stop Choi in his tracks with a hook of his own. It was five minutes of madness.

Check out the video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

BIG left hook by the native New Yorker #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/mWwQnlyY60 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2022

This happened to be the last fight on Trizano’s UFC contract so it was the perfect time to pull out a memorable scrap inside MSG. It’s likely that the promotion re-signs Trizano after this type of performance, which will give the 30-year-old a little more time to sink his feet into the stacked featherweight division.

For complete UFC 281 results and coverage click here.