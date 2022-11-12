Carlos Ulberg put it all together earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when the light heavyweight prospect stopped Nicolae Negumereanu with a vicious first-round knockout (punches).

Ulberg looked calm and collected from the opening bell. He utilized a few whipping calf kicks to compromise the leg of Negumereanu. That allowed Ulberg to land his punches from range. A beautiful left hook caught Negumereanu and put him to the canvas. Ulberg rushed in for a few more devastating punches to earn the quick stoppage.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

THAT'S HOW YOU START A FIGHT CARD #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/pHQ3jfDyPW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 12, 2022

Ulberg, 31, is now 3-1 since joining the UFC as a relatively inexperienced fighter back in 2021. The City Kickboxing striker has looked better and better each time we’ve seen him and it was on full display tonight. It wouldn’t be surprising to see UFC book Ulberg against a top 15 light heavyweight his next time out.

For complete UFC 281 results and coverage click here.