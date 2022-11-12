 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Chris Gutierrez retires Frankie Edgar at UFC 281 with brutal flying knee knockout: ‘This sport’s a bitch’

By Dan Hiergesell
Frankie Edgar competed for the final time earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, as “The Answer” was unfortunately finished by Chris Gutierrez with a first-round knockout (flying knee).

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE-DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to “The Fight Mecca,” Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022, featuring two highly-anticipated championship showdowns. In UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, will look to settle the score with former kickboxing foe and No. 5-seeded contender, Alex Pereira. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV co-main event, women’s Strawweight champion, Carla Esparza, intends to defend her newly-won title for the first time against former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Zhang Weili.

Gutierrez landed some good offense early including a spinning back fist, but Edgar absorbed the damage and kept moving forward. The former UFC champion tried to get inside on the larger Gutierrez, but Gutierrez did well to keep his distance. Midway through the first round as Edgar was coming inside Gutierrez launched a brutal flying knee. It connected flush and Edgar was put out.

Check out the full fight video highlights and Edgar’s post-fight speech below, all courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Edgar, who turned 41 last month, will leave behind a 24-11-1 professional record. “The Answer” will go down as one of the most durable fighters of all time. One who has logged more Octagon time than any other fighter ever. With a UFC lightweight championship on his mantle and wins over the likes of B.J. Penn, Sean Sherk, Charles Oliveira, Gray Maynard, Urijah Faber, Chad Mendes, Cub Swanson, and Jeremy Stephens, Edgar is guaranteed a spot in the UFC’s Hall of Fame.

