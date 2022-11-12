Frankie Edgar competed for the final time earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, as “The Answer” was unfortunately finished by Chris Gutierrez with a first-round knockout (flying knee).

Gutierrez landed some good offense early including a spinning back fist, but Edgar absorbed the damage and kept moving forward. The former UFC champion tried to get inside on the larger Gutierrez, but Gutierrez did well to keep his distance. Midway through the first round as Edgar was coming inside Gutierrez launched a brutal flying knee. It connected flush and Edgar was put out.

Check out the full fight video highlights and Edgar’s post-fight speech below, all courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

One last ride for the legend!@FrankieEdgar making the final trip to the Octagon of his storied career #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/NQ4XT7Bcvd — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2022

CHRIS GUTIERREZ KNOCKS OUT FRANKIE EDGAR VICIOUSLY WITH THE KNEE #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/fWiy6nxer0 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 13, 2022

Chris Gutierrez embraces Frankie Edgar after their fight at #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/pkyBjHhFLf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2022

Not the way he wanted to end it, but tonight @FrankieEdgar closes the book on a legendary career inside the Octagon #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/XDlkQ68mvW — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2022

Edgar, who turned 41 last month, will leave behind a 24-11-1 professional record. “The Answer” will go down as one of the most durable fighters of all time. One who has logged more Octagon time than any other fighter ever. With a UFC lightweight championship on his mantle and wins over the likes of B.J. Penn, Sean Sherk, Charles Oliveira, Gray Maynard, Urijah Faber, Chad Mendes, Cub Swanson, and Jeremy Stephens, Edgar is guaranteed a spot in the UFC’s Hall of Fame.

What will you remember the most about Edgar’s illustrious UFC career?

Let’s discuss in the comments below!

For complete UFC 281 results and coverage click here.