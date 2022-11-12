Dustin Poirier pulled out a huge finish last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when “Diamond” fought from behind to stop fellow lightweight contender Michael Chandler with a third-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Both lightweights came out firing, but it was Chandler who pulled away early with heavy punches along the cage. Poirier ate a lot of hard shots only to return the favor towards the end of the first round. He unloaded a barrage of strikes that knocked Chandler down and had him staggering around the Octagon. Chandler barely survived before the round came to a close.

Chandler went to his wrestling for a quick takedown into the second round. Poirier welcomed the action as he sliced Chandler up with elbows and punches. Chandler eventually reversed and took Poirier’s back. “Diamond” escaped, but Chandler maintained top control for the rest of the round.

In Round 3, Chandler waited for another takedown. In the midst of slamming Poirier to the canvas, “Diamond” reversed and took Chandler’s back. Poirier worked the hands and found a window of opportunity to sink in the rear-naked choke.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

THEY ARE CHUCKING KNUCKS AND THIS HAS LIVED UP TO THE HYPE #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/t3OjAAIV9Q — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 13, 2022

DUSTIN POIRIER GETS THE TAP IN ROUND 3 OVER CHANDLER #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/HU9cbqgsRP — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 13, 2022

